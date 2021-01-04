type here...
GhPage Entertainment Ayisha Modi hospitalized
Entertainment

Ayisha Modi hospitalized

By Mr. Tabernacle
Ayisha-Modi
Ayisha-Modi
- Advertisement -

Ayisha Modi, the Unofficial PRO of Dancehall Act, Stonebwoy according to gatherings has been hospitalized.

She broke the news to the public via a post on social media posting a photo of herself at the hospital.

Though the cause under which she’s hospitalized is not ascertained, she disclosed that she’s 90% well now compared to when she was initially admitted.

Sharing the information she wrote;

Thanks ? to everyone of you for the love and care, thanks to everyone that got so worried about me. Am 90% well now. God bless you all my loved ones. Am grateful and blessed to have you all in my life. Special thanks ? to my beloved husband @bofowaa , My forever spiritual father Rev Obofour , my Sons @drlouisa_s @stonebwoyb @quophiakotuahghana @jahalone_ @zolla_gh @minalyntouch @kwakumanubob @offeimusic @blackRasta I bless you so much for everything boss am greatful with all my soul @streetbeatzofficial @ghkwaku @nanaakuaaddo Am grateful for ur love ? and care???????????Haters listen to me very carefully I won’t die before my time, Mark it on any of your walls.

ayisha-modi at the hospital
ayisha-modi at the hospital
Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Monday, January 4, 2021
Accra
few clouds
78.8 ° F
78.8 °
78.8 °
94 %
2.5mph
20 %
Mon
86 °
Tue
84 °
Wed
84 °
Thu
84 °
Fri
85 °

TRENDING

GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News