Ayisha Modi hospitalized

Ayisha Modi, the Unofficial PRO of Dancehall Act, Stonebwoy according to gatherings has been hospitalized.

She broke the news to the public via a post on social media posting a photo of herself at the hospital.

Though the cause under which she’s hospitalized is not ascertained, she disclosed that she’s 90% well now compared to when she was initially admitted.

Sharing the information she wrote;

Thanks ? to everyone of you for the love and care, thanks to everyone that got so worried about me. Am 90% well now. God bless you all my loved ones. Am grateful and blessed to have you all in my life. Special thanks ? to my beloved husband @bofowaa , My forever spiritual father Rev Obofour , my Sons @drlouisa_s @stonebwoyb @quophiakotuahghana @jahalone_ @zolla_gh @minalyntouch @kwakumanubob @offeimusic @blackRasta I bless you so much for everything boss am greatful with all my soul @streetbeatzofficial @ghkwaku @nanaakuaaddo Am grateful for ur love ? and care???????????Haters listen to me very carefully I won’t die before my time, Mark it on any of your walls.