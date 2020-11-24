type here...
Ayisha Modi is not my PRO – Stonebwoy

By Mr. Tabernacle
Ayisha Modi and Stonebwoy
Ayisha Modi and Stonebwoy
Stonebwoy has cleared all suspicions and thoughts concerning his relationship with Ayisha Modi in a recent interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM.

It has been a big talk across social media concerning the connection existing between Ayisha Modi and Stonebwoy.

What we know is that Ayisha one of the biggest fans of the dancehall act but others share divergent opinions; many believes there is more to Ayisha-Stonebwoy bond.

Reacting to widespread Stonebwoy made it clear that Ayisha is just a huge fan of him and he isn’t sure if she would consider being his spokesperson.

“Ayisha is a huge fan, not a spokesperson, she wouldn’t even want to be, if she could, l have to be honest. Stonebwoy said

The Putuu hitmaker, however, registered that Ayisha Modi is a free-spirited person who loves the BHIM brand as far back 2017.

Initially, he thought it was just one of the things on social media where anyone can express their love but Ayisha has stood tall to prove that indeed she’s a loyal fan.

“I found out she supports a lot of artists and the industry, but that stays there I appreciate her love. Big Ups Ayisha Modi” he added.

Source:GHPAGE

