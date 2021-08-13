- Advertisement -

The social media ‘beef’ bulldozer, Ayisha Modi has joined in the conversation regarding the sexual allegations on GhOne TV’s Serwaa Amihere by a faceless Snapchat user.

Serwaa has been trending since yesterday on all the social media floors over her alledged leaked bedroom videos.

Following the news, a number of people have added their voices, sharing their views with others making big issues out of it. The newest to touch on the trending story is Ayisha Modi.

The controversial media figure in solidarity with Amihere asked her not to be discouraged considering the grave allegations hurled at her but should keep her head held up high and keep smiling.

Ayisha, in her remarks expressing her thoughts further, asked God in heaven whom she terms as #BeefGod to strengthen Serwaa Amihere because the feeling that comes with damning allegations are not easy.

Ayisha Modi whilst consoling and quashing the viral claims threw subliminal shots at Afia Schwarzenegger. She defended the presenter’s accusations with Afia Schwarzenegger’s cheating case in which became the talk of the town.

According to her, Serwaa’s case compared to Afia’s own is much better because with the latter’s own there are still video shreds of evidence and in fact, Schwar was caught red-handed sleeping with another man in her matrimonial home but she’s walking free.

From her standpoint, as decoded from her post, she thinks Afia Schwar should rather be chastised the more because with her she cheated out of wedlock.

Bhim Nation’s number one supporter, Ayisha Modi added that Schwar has no shame but goes about blackmailing politicians. Below is the post by Modi on Instagram, Read;

Dear Serwaa Amihere, you’re a strong woman and I know this purported stories from this ghost will not break you. Keep your head up and keep smiling.

The feeling that comes with these damaging allegations are not easy but I know the beef God in heaven will strengthen you to smoke it. Those who were caught in bed , on their matrimonial bed in their matrimonial bedroom are even still walking around and still blackmailing ppl. Aw if they like they should post the video, I will pay to watch ???. Fools with evil mentality.

Even me, the small one I experienced yesterday under my own picture wasn’t easy for me. I took it to my sleep. So I can imagine and understand how you celebrities feel about things like this but I trust you’re a very strong woman and will not make this get in your way.

Go for gold and don’t mind anybody. #BeefNation nyame ka wo ho ?????? from my our beef CEOs to @serwaaamihere . @nanareagan my beef nation son and my president you say wetin?