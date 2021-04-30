Ayisha Modi has descended heavily on musician and entrepreneur Mzbel over her fight with Diamond Appiah.

In a recent post on Instagram, Ayisha Modi also known as She Loves Stonebwoy has launched an attack on Mzbel.

Ayisha Modi issued a stern warning to a ghost page on Instagram which she believes the musician is behind it.

According to Ayisha, Mzbel is hiding behind an Instagram page to peddle lies about her and also described her as senseless.

Ayisha hurled insults at the ’16 Years’ hitmaker and threatened to expose her.

She wrote; “A feeling of deep admiration or something elicited by their abilities, qualities, or achievements! Madame this is the meaning of respect ?! You are not Qualify to Gain my Respect ? cos as old as u are you u still don’t have sense! Did I ask u to sleep with presidents for free. Hey @monagucciofficial chain your lose Dog and tell her my mouth is very dangerous. Are you my classmate ? Its will over her ! I haven’t look for her trouble ? she shouldn’t look for mine. Am not the other girl. @mzbeldaily if this is really ur page than may Allah forgive u. Nana Nana Nana how many times have I mentioned ur name. Biko don’t look for my trouble I beg u in the name of God. For the sake of Castro my brother whom I respect so much I will be quite about this. But don’t let that madness of yours fool u again and do like play like play . Ppl don’t see what u guys do underground but when I react , everyone will say Ayisha Modi is not a good person, Ayisha Modi love to fight. Kwasia you ppl think am cheap like u guys. The day I will show u fools my Achievements you will than understand why I always insult fools like u. Try this nonsense with me again. See this before I delete it since u won’t reply my inbox messages. I have posted what I want to tell u @mzbeldaily . If only u are wise look for my trouble again”

See post below;

This comes after Ayisha Modi praised Diamond Appiah loaning her $300,000, adding that she is the only rich woman amongst Ghanaian celebrities.

The Instagram page ‘Aba The Great’ which allegedly belongs to Mzbel called Ayisha Modi out for lying.

According to Aba The Great (Mzbel’s ghost page), Diamond Appiah is poor and that her (Diamond) shop is out of stock.

She claimed Diamond is unable to fill her shop because she doesn’t have the money to do that.