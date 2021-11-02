- Advertisement -

Ayisha Modi has opened up and revealed that she is battling depression after losing her pregnancy of 8months.

According to the unofficial PRO of Bhim Nation President Stonebwoy, she has not been okay ever since she lost her pregnancy.

She praised the doctor who has been caring for her, Dr Wilson, in an Instagram post.

She also expressed gratitude to GHmouthpiece for their support, despite the fact that she had only met her online.

Evangelist Sonnie Badu was thanked for his prayers by Ayisha Modi, but she left out Rev. Obofour, who is widely regarded as her spiritual father.

See screenshots of her post below:

Ayisha Modi