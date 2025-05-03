Ayisha Modi lost her rich boyfriend because of Stonebwoy- Kwaku Manu

Ghanaian actor turned media personality, Kwaku Manu has waded into the Ayisha Modi- Stonebwoy brouhaha.

In a video she recorded herself, sighted by Gh Page, Kwaku Manu disclosed how Ayisha Modi’s association with Stonebwoy caused her to lose numerous things.

According to Kwaku Manu, Ayisha Modi was in a serious relationship with a rich and influential Ghanaian.

The actor and media personality claims that Ayisha Modi and her boyfriend are kept at arm’s length from each other.

This is because the boyfriend, according to Bob Ciga, did not like how Ayisha Modi was seen on several occasions insulting people online because of Stonebwoy.

Kwaku Manu noted that Ayisha’s boyfriend reached out to him to help ensure Ayisha said bye-bye to insulting people online for Stonebwoy, but all their efforts proved futile.