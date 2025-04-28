Ayisha Modi pro max- Hopeson Ardoye reveals Samira Bawumia is for the street as he exposes Dr. Bawumia & wife big-time

If anyone tells you that this month is a month for exposing people, you have no option but to believe it.

Ghanaian politician, Hopeson Ardoye has joined Ayisha Modi in exposing top-notch personalities in Ghana.

The former NPP staunch member went on a TikTok live to expose the former vice president, Dr. Bawumia, his wife, Samira Bawumia, and Sammy Awuku.

Hopeson Ardoye claims the aforementioned categories of people, and the NPP at large, are trying their best to mar his hard-earned reputation.

Hopeson noted that dragging him alone was not his problem, but to add his wife, he would do his best to retaliate.

He claims he has contacted the leaders of the NPP but to no avail, a clear indication that they really want to deny his reputation.

In his retaliation, Hopeson Ardoye claims he has taken 7 days off his busy schedule to expose Dr. Bawumia, his wife, Sammy Awuku, and other NPP leaders.