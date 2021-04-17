- Advertisement -

Indeed wherever there’s a disgrace, there’s also one important thing called grace that locates you, this is the case of Rosemond Brown aka Akuapem Poloo.

The fate of her 7-year-old boy, who has been separated from the mother, Akuapem Poloo has been the concern of many Ghanaians following news of her imprisonment.

The outcry of some Ghanaians and celebrities over the welfare of the child has touched the kind heart of a true believer and a philanthropist in the Ghanaian Entertainment Industry, Ayisha Modi.

Ayisha Modi, the ‘god mother’ and hype woman of Stonebwoy has promised to cater for the son of convicted Akuapem Poloo whiles in prison and also, give her a plot of land after she’s released.

Modi announced that her NGO, @modisoutreach, @Wanaafriq, a fruit, cocktail & alcohol distributor in collaboration with Giwa Foundation has pledged to give Poloo’s mother GHc 2000 to take care of her grandson for the next 3 months.

‘She Loves Stonebwoy’, added to this package, also promised the star actress a plot of land when she’s released from prison after serving her jail term.

Sharing this good news, the unofficial PRO of 1GAD wrote;

“My daughter @akuapem_poloo In life everything happens for a reason and I must say what you going through now is a blessing in disguise, have it in mind that wherever there’s a #disgrace there’s also one important thing called grace, remember the stone that the builders rejected became the cornerstone .

On this day @modisoutreach and @wanaafriq in collaboration with GIWA FOUNDATION @giwasariki has decided to give your mother 2000gh every month to take care of your child as you spend 90days in prison and also a plot of land to you and my cousin @qwasi_blay when you finally come out.. @qwasi_blay blood ? you know what to do when she is finally out?????. @akuapem_poloo God bless Rev Obofour and his amazing beautiful wife my mama forever @bofowaa ?????

Ayisha Modi Post

News went rife yesterday that actress Rosemond Brown, well known in Showbiz as Akuapem Poloo was given a 90-days prison sentence on 16th April 2021 by Accra Circuit court.

The actress pleaded guilty to all three charges when she was arraigned before an Accra Circuit Court presided by Her Honour Mrs Christiana Cann.

