Ayisha Modi proudly flaunts her enhanced hips, backside & boobs in new video

Ayisha Modi has once again given social media something to talk about. She has shared a new video of herself online and it has sent netizens screaming in amazement.

In a new video sighted on Instagram, the controversial socialite flaunted her newly acquired body to the camera looking all happy and proud.

As seen in the trending clip, Ayisha showed her enhanced hips, backside, standing boobs and flat tummy amid dancing and singing to a local song.

Captioning the video she wrote; “UNGRATEFUL PERSON AND COMLAINER WILL NOT BE BLESSED ?. AM GRATEFUL ? TO ALL AND ALL????????. @gh_mouthpiece let’s hit town beautiful soul ???”

Fans and followers of the Queen of Beef (Modi) who have sighted the video have reacted in shock. Below are some reactions gathered on social media.