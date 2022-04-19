type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentAyisha Modi proudly flaunts her enhanced hips, backside & boobs in new...
Entertainment

Ayisha Modi proudly flaunts her enhanced hips, backside & boobs in new video

By Mr. Tabernacle
Ayisha-Modi enhances body
Ayisha-Modi-
- Advertisement -

Ayisha Modi has once again given social media something to talk about. She has shared a new video of herself online and it has sent netizens screaming in amazement.

In a new video sighted on Instagram, the controversial socialite flaunted her newly acquired body to the camera looking all happy and proud.

As seen in the trending clip, Ayisha showed her enhanced hips, backside, standing boobs and flat tummy amid dancing and singing to a local song.

Captioning the video she wrote; “UNGRATEFUL PERSON AND COMLAINER WILL NOT BE BLESSED ?. AM GRATEFUL ? TO ALL AND ALL????????. @gh_mouthpiece let’s hit town beautiful soul ???”

Fans and followers of the Queen of Beef (Modi) who have sighted the video have reacted in shock. Below are some reactions gathered on social media.

    Source:GHPAGE

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Tuesday, April 19, 2022
    Accra
    clear sky
    77.4 ° F
    77.4 °
    77.4 °
    88 %
    1.6mph
    0 %
    Tue
    87 °
    Wed
    87 °
    Thu
    82 °
    Fri
    84 °
    Sat
    86 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News