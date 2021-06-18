- Advertisement -

Ayisha Modi, a die-hard fan of Stonebwoy, has responded to calls for the dancehall musician to reach out to his seemingly depressed former protégé, Okailey V.

Radio presenter, Abena Ruthy had raised concerns about the current state of OV, a day after the budding musician unveiled a new look in a video on social media.

She also pleaded with Stonebwoy to reconsider his decision not to sign any artist under his Burniton Music Group label and bring OV back and refine her before it’s too late.

Reacting to the plea, Ayisha Modi intimated that Stonebwoy does not have anything to do with OV’s current situation.

She, however, pledged to put in work to help OV in any way she can because the young artiste is still her daughter.

Ayisha Modi further questioned if OV herself thinks she needs the help of the BHIM Nation boss.

In a Facebook reply, she wrote: “We will think about it Ghana fuo. It’s sad yea but I will do what I can. But for ur information Stonebwoy has gotten nothing to do with All this.“

“This matter is not Stonebwoy’s matter na Ayisha Modi matter. She is still my daughter no matter what but one question, Does Ov herself think she need help?”

OV – real name Barbara Naa Okailey Nyarko – after months of a hiatus from the music industry bounced back with a whole new look.

She went live on social media as she jammed to O’kenneth joint Agyeiwaa featuring the Asaka boys.

From the video, one could see OV had change and this time has added a nose pirecing to her already known dreadlocks.

