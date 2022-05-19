type here...
Ayisha Modi replies critics over claims that her new shape is artificial

By Armani Brooklyn
Ayisha Modi
Self-made music producer and industry gatekeeper, Ayisha Modi has replied critics who attacked her yesterday for going under the knife to get a new hourglass shape.

Earlier yesterday, Ayisha Modi shared a video of herself seductively dancing to show off her new beautiful shape.

After the video went viral on the local digital space, some critics went under her post to bash her for learning negatively from Moesha and co.

They also slammed her for behaving like a slay queen although she’s very matured but has refused to act her age.

Ayisha Modi has come out to reply the critics who made a mockery of her under her own video.

According to her, her new shape is very natural and not artificial as claimed by her bitter attackers.

She additionally revealed that she used to be very fat and because of that she lacked self-confidence but after following the instructions from doctors and other professionals, she has now become slim and sexy.

Ayisha Modi’s transformation happened within twinkling reason most Ghanaians have the notion that she went under the knife therefore her shape isn’t natural.

    Source:GHpage

