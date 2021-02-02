Ayisha Modi replies Shatta Wale; calls him a manwhore who pimped Michy out to NAM1 and other rich men

- Advertisement -

In what could prove to be another heavyweight banter on social media, Ayisha Modi and Shatta Wale are making all the headlines today.

Ayisha, whose role in the music industry still confuses many, has responded to Shatta’s earlier video about her chasing clout and lying about her marriage to Abbass Sariki.

However, Stonebwoy’s groupie in a video has made several allegations against Shatta and has promised to go live, supposedly to expose the musician.

She added that Shatta had bitten more than he can chew by stepping on her toes and that she has information about Shatta Wale that could even lead to him being incarcerated.

Ayisha insisted that a lady named Love who Shatta claims to be his cousin, is his lover and that she is the reason Shatta Michy left the relationship.

The combative lady added that Shatta had abandoned his mother and denies her access to his home.

Furthermore, she alleged that the SM boss used to pimp out his estranged baby mama, Michy, to NAM1 for both his ship mansion and money.

She loves Stonebwoy called Shatta Wale a manwhore who cannot control his joystick and labelled him a virtueless man.

Meanwhile, Ayisha mentioned that she would be going live in 2hours to reveal even more secrets about the Dancehall act.