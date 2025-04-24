type here...
Ayisha Modi reveals how Stonebwoy begged her for credit

By Mzta Churchill

Controversial Ayisha Modi and Bhim Natives continue to wash their dirty linen in the public.

In her new video, Ayisha Modi has disclosed her Bhim Nation president, Stonebwoy once upon a time begged her for airtime that was meant for Bhim Natives.

According to Ayisha Modi, she communicated to Stonebwoy when the duo were very close that she wanted to send some Bhim Natives credit.

She claims Stonebwoy did not like the idea as he insulted Bhim Natives to her.

Ayisha claims Stonebwoy asked her not to send any credit to any Bhim Native, stating that they are useless and not his fans.

Instead of sending the credit to Bhim Natives, Ayisha claims Stonebwoy asked her to send the credit to him.

