Ayisha Modi reveals the current relationship between her and Stonebwoy

Just 4 days ago, Aysiha Modi and Stonebwoy made it to the number 1 position on the trends table after they both unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Many BHIM Nation fanatics rejoiced over this news because they had already raised concerns as to how Ayisha Modi is slowly destroying Stonebwoy’s brand with her never-ending beef with Afia Schwar and co.

The main reason behind the abrupt end of their once enviable relationship is unknown but it is believed that Stonebwoy wants to distance himself from her because although she has a good heart by her loose mouth makes her appear as a nuisance.

Seemingly, Ayisha Modi can’t still believe her eyes as to how things have turned sour between her and Stonebwoy.

In a fresh lengthy post that has been sighted on her IGP page, she angrily called out bloggers and other critics for ignoring Stonewboy’s recent feat in the UK to talk about their issue which is fruitless.

She also alleged in the post, she and Stonebwoy planned to unfollow each other so that they could fish out their enemies from the multitudes.

On the authority of the “former” BHIM Nation godmother, the mutual relationship between her and Stonebwoy is still cordial and hasn’t been ruined by the words of attackers.

Ayisha Modi also rocked an all-yellow BHIM Nation tracksuit to mock critics who have claimed that she has been expelled from the BHIM Nation camp

