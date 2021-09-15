- Advertisement -

Ayisha Modi has waded into the ongoing beef between Delay and the troublesome trio; Afia Schwarzenegger, Tracey Boakye and Diamond Appiah.

Delay delivered an epic introduction of herself on her show recently as she took a subtle swipe at Afia Schwarzenegger, Tracey Boakye and Diamond Appiah using wordplay and proverbial statements.

The TV personality described the trio as dumpsite-feeding birds ‘Borla birds’ as she praised herself as an Eagle ‘Okodie’ with superior qualities above them all.

Adding her voice to the fight, Ayisha Modi has taken shots at them in an epic rant on her Instagram page. According to her, though Delay is not her friend she deserves some respect.

She believes the 39-year-old television personality Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay needs to be protected cos she’s doing well in society.

Modi blasted Afia Schwar calling her drunkard, drug addict going around trying to destroy the good name of people making the impact.

She also ridiculed Tracey Boakye for buying dresses that cost as low as Ghc10 even though she claims to be a rich lady.

This is what she had to say, Read her post on social media below;

On a real, Delay is not my friend but sometimes as people we need to protect the names and hustle of people who are doing so well for the society from borla birds.

This is one person that was able to give life to one miserable, useless bad witch whose only mission in life is to destroy good people in our society. Some of us won’t allow it.

You think your big heavy drug addicted mouth can also ruin the good name of people right? Your end is near. Just wait for it!!! They hate us coz they ain’t us! Don’t you hate it when someone btches about you due to jealousy? Some slts pimps who go around getting pregnant for people’s husbands have the guts to be talking sh*t.

You idiots should wait for the big news. Blackmailers!!!???????. Who is dissing u la? Didn’t they see u very well. Rich women that wears 10gh clothes and shoes ??. If u like wear 10million dollars clothes , still willnt look good on u girls ??????.