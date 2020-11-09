type here...
GhPage Entertainment Ayisha Modi shares throwback picture of herself spending on Obrafour at a...
Entertainment

Ayisha Modi shares throwback picture of herself spending on Obrafour at a mall

Gideon Osei-Agyare
By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Updated:
Ayisha Modi Obrafour
Ayisha Modi Obrafour
- Advertisement -

Ayisha Modi in an Instagram post has spat fire at rapper Obrafour after the latter sued her and Delay for Ghc800,000.

Ayisha Modi and Obrafour are involved in what is likely to be settled in a courtroom after Stonebwoy’s fiery fan made some allegations against the legendary rapper on the Delay Show.

Speaking to Deloris Frimpong Manso famously known as Delay, the lady who goes by the name She_Loves_Stonebwoy mentioned that she contributed $45,000 into one of Obrafour’s albums and ended up recouping nothing from her investment.

The album she says had the hit song Kasiebo which featured Guru on it.

Ayisha made this revelation while speaking on how much she has supported artists in the music industry.

Apparently, her statement did not go down very well with Obrafour as with his team, he threatened to sue Ayisha if she didn’t apologise and retract her statement.

The combative Ayisha likewise threatened to go down deep with the rapper if he was ready to thread that path.

However, she has in a post on Instagram shared a throwback picture from 11 years ago of herself and Obrafour in the company of a few other friends sprayed more dirt on the Hiplife legend.

Trending
This Throwback Photo Of Stonebwoy’s Wife To Be, Dr Louisa, is Just too Cute

With the caption, ” These ungrateful people are the reason why the industry bleeds no investor wants to invest in this industry anymore. 11 years ago with @iamobrafour at Bayshore Mall and pls everything was paid by me at his mall.?????. Wicked souls. ???????. This matter go chop hot ?”, Ayisha claimed that she had taken Obrafour shopping in Canada and paid for everything he got.

SEE POST BELOW:

Ayisha Modi Instagram post
Ayisha Modi Instagram post

If Obrafour and his team’s suit is anything to go by then this post could further be used to support their case.

However, the unofficial PRO for Stonebwoy rather seems unperturbed and is bent on proving that the rapper is indeed ungrateful.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Monday, November 9, 2020
Accra
few clouds
82.4 ° F
82.4 °
82.4 °
83 %
2.2mph
20 %
Mon
82 °
Tue
84 °
Wed
84 °
Thu
84 °
Fri
84 °

READ

Top 10 Nigerian celebrities who were born rich

Top 10 in Ghana RASHAD -
Unlike most celebrities in Nigeria who had to struggle from scratch not to just gain fame but also to be rich, some...
Read more

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

Top 10 female personalities popularly tagged as celebrities in Ghana

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
A celebrity is defined as a person who is popular especially in the cycles of entertainment and gets lots of public attention. Whiles a celebrity...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News