Ayisha Modi shows off her 3 newly acquired iPhone 12 phones

Ayisha Modi becomes the first Ghanaian to acquire 3 iPhone 12.

Ghanaian loudmouth ‘celebrity’ and the unofficial PRO of Stonebwoy, Ayisha Modi has taken to social media to flaunt her 3 newly acquired iPhone 12 which has gotten social media buzzing.

iPhone 12 was recently released just 1 week ago[iPhone 12 became available for pre-order on Friday, October 16 with a launch following on Friday, October 23] and she’s the first Ghanaian female celeb to acquire such an expensive gadget.

She took to her official Instagram page to flaunt the device. She posted a photo holding the phone and captioned it;

“@young.lord1010 @spartan_wangh @otengmartin @dcclxxvii__ God bless you boys so much for me but pls when next u are buying me phones I beg add phone covers and screen protectors wai. Villagers ??????.

I love you boys die. ???. I beg were is your uncle @stonebwoyb’s own. I don’t want problem!!! Fast fast before He talk me his mind! I don’t want any wahala? or @stonebwoyb u say make we download Games put top for CJ to play with? ?????”

NB; One iPhone 12 phone sells at GHc 12,000. So for Ayisha Modi to have 3 iPhone 12 means she’s rich. She’s using the phone( 3 iPhone 12 worth Ghc 36,000).