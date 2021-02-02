type here...
Entertainment

I have a video of a dog sleeping with Ayisha Modi in the USA- Shatta Wale drops a bombshell

By RASHAD
Shatta Wale - Ayisha Modi
Shatta Wale - Ayisha Modi
It’s becoming clear Shatta Wale is just not someone you pick a fight with if you are not ready for it; Ayisha Modi might regret soon.

Shatta Wale has once again gone on a full attack on Ayisha Modi as their beef keeps growing from one stage to the other.

In a new Facebok Live video shared by Charles Nii Armah Mensah aka Shatta Wale, he claims has enough proof which includes a video proof that Ayisha Modi sleeps with dogs.

Accoring to Shatta Wale, he has a video of a dog sleeping with Ayish Modi in the USA and he will leak it if she continues to misbehave.

Shatta claims even if he does 3some and sleep with 8 girls in ne night, its better than someone who sleeps with dogs like Ayisha Modi.

Shatta Wale continued to issue treats of physical assualts against Ayisha Modi and vowed to slap her when she crosses his path.

Watch the video below

It all started when Ayshia Modi in altercations with a Shatta fan alleged Shatta Wale sleeps with his cousin.

She further advised Shatta Wale to stop and work hard like Stonebwoy. Watch the Video Below:

Well, as expected Shatta Wale did not take it kindly at all and has made a number of allegations against the unofficial PRO of Bhim Nation.

Its been a blood war on social media since then. Both camps have been throwing jabs at each other in an attempt to expose the other.

Ayisha Modi even went as far as alleging Hajia4Real, Shatta Wale and Shatta Michy even had a 3som.

Source:GHPAGE

