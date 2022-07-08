- Advertisement -

Ghanaian socialite and philanthropist, Ayisha Modi, has taken over social media trends after a man stormed the internet with wild allegations against Rev Obofour.

According to this man known as Kingsley Peprah, Rev Obofour is an alleged murderer despite being a man of God.

As reported by this man, It’s Ayisha Modi who snitched on Rev Obofour to him because he knew nothing of that sort until he met Ayisha.

The man additionally claimed in his self-made video that Ayisha promised to give him 3 acres of land but that this was just wishful thinking because it never materialized.

Kingsley Peprah who is now seriously beefing with Ayisha Modi also recounted how Ayisha Modi bragged to him and his wife that she will foot all the bills of his son’s naming ceremony.

The man who seems to know more about Ayisha Modi’s shady dealings also alleged that the socialite is a serial drug dealer.

He additionally disclosed how rapper, Obrafour, is on a manhunt for her because she once defamed him

Alot of deep and unimaginable things were spilt in the video by Mr Peprah in his viral self-made video.

Watch the video below to know more…

Ayisha Modi has had problems with anyone she associates herself with – She’s always accused of making false promises and also lying about others to gain favours.

This is nothing new because we have witnessed similar things about her and other female stars.