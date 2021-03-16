- Advertisement -

Ayisha Modi has threatened his former favourite artiste Samini to expose his dirty secrets if he goes ahead to expose Stonebwoy as he has planned.

There is no doubt about the fact that Stonebwoy and his father Samini are not on the same page again after their small fight prior to the Asaase soundclash between the Bhim Nation President and Shatta Wale last year.

Stonebwoy after Wizkid and Burna Boy grabbed a Grammy award in a tweet congratulated them and asked that people accept the fact that Nigerians are the ones holding Africans down in terms of entertainment.

His tweet got a response from Samini who revealed that the Nigerians are making waves because they don’t disrespect their legends in the industry.

Samini went ahead and threatened to expose Stonebwoy since he is now fed up of keeping this any longer.

Looks like his comments didn’t go down well with Ayisha who has also threatened to expose Samini should he go ahead to expose Stonebwoy as he planned to do later this week.

She posted: “Who is coming live to expose who? Am here waiting. What nonsense kraaa is this,? ????? Arrrr Ghana go sweet ruff?????. Remember if I also come live it will be on becoming be becoming ????????????. I will come live and later live social Media for the rest of my life cos my live will Boom ? the whole Ghana . @samini_dagaati biko come let’s do this fast so I can go back to sleep ?. Baba and solo come here cos u both have some questions to Answer. Stupidity at it best. @sonniballi is calling u. I will bring back full history. Nana king and Nana queen will be popular again.”

See screenshot below: