Ayisha Modi warns Sally Mann for insulting Shatta Wale

Controversial Ayisha Modi has launched a scathing attack against media personality, Sally Mann.

In a self-recorded video, Ayisha Modi has warned Sally Mann to stop insulting the dancehall dragon.

Ayisha Modi disclosed that Shatta Wale has no time to respond to Sally Mann because the dancehall musician does not fight ladies, and people that are mad.

Ayisha added that people like Sally Mann are the reason why she is still contemplating whether she should join the Shatta Movement or not.

Should she join the Shatta movement, Ayisha Modi claims Ghana will be too small for herself and anyone who insults Shatta Wale.