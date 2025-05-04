type here...
Entertainment

Ayisha Modi warns Sally Mann for insulting Shatta Wale

By Mzta Churchill

Controversial Ayisha Modi has launched a scathing attack against media personality, Sally Mann.

In a self-recorded video, Ayisha Modi has warned Sally Mann to stop insulting the dancehall dragon.

Ayisha Modi disclosed that Shatta Wale has no time to respond to Sally Mann because the dancehall musician does not fight ladies, and people that are mad.

Ayisha added that people like Sally Mann are the reason why she is still contemplating whether she should join the Shatta Movement or not.

Should she join the Shatta movement, Ayisha Modi claims Ghana will be too small for herself and anyone who insults Shatta Wale.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Don’t call me Katawere- Cheddar warns

Lilwin & Akrobeto inspired me to become an actor- Cheddar

GhPageEntertainment

TODAY

Sunday, May 4, 2025
30.2 C
Accra

Also Read

Nigerian kidnappers torture Ghanaian lady

Ama Serwaa Konadu

Photos of Ama Serwaa’s kidnappers

Ama Serwaas kidnappers 2

I gave him 480k Cedis after he gossiped about Bawumia to me- Kennedy Agyapong replies Abronye

Man fakes mother’s death to receive donations from his classmates

Adesanya Oluwatumilara

Ghanaians demand arrests of the 5 guys in the viral Kumasi video

Kumasi Video
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways