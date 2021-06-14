- Advertisement -

Boxer Ayitey Powers over the weekend organized a huge funeral for his Prophet and Spiritual Father the late Temitope Balogun Joshua popularly known as Prophet T.B Joshua.

The renowned Nigerian man of God died peacefully some two weeks ago after having a church service with the partners of his Emmanuel Television.

Ayitey Powers who some years ago got delivered by the late man of God decided to organize his own funeral in Ghana just to celebrate the preacher.

In a video sighted, the boxer wearing a T.B Joshua T-shirt could be seen together with his fierce rival Ayitey Powers jamming together as the latter was performing under the funeral.

Watch the video below: