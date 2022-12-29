type here...
Entertainment
Entertainment

I just hope my crush never sees that video of me falling – Ayra Starr

By Albert
Ayra Starr is regretting the big fall she had on the stage on the first night of the Afrochella Concert in Ghana.
The Nigerian singer has shared how inconvenient it felt for her to suddenly have a fall which went a long way to muddy her performance.

Sharing her frustration, the ‘Rush’ hitmaker said her only concern was about how her crush would feel after seeing the fall video.

In a tweet, Ayra Starr not only bemoaned the slippery stage by asking organizers to do better but also intimated that she prays her crush never sees her in that unpleasant situation.

In a series of tweets, Ayra Starr has laughed it off.

