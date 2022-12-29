I just hope my crush never sees that video of me falling – Ayra Starr

- Advertisement -

Ayra Starr is regretting the big fall she had on the stage on the first night of the Afrochella Concert in Ghana.

The Nigerian singer has shared how inconvenient it felt for her to suddenly have a fall which went a long way to muddy her performance.

Sharing her frustration, the ‘Rush’ hitmaker said her only concern was about how her crush would feel after seeing the fall video.

In a tweet, Ayra Starr not only bemoaned the slippery stage by asking organizers to do better but also intimated that she prays her crush never sees her in that unpleasant situation.

I just hope my crush never sees that video of me falling ??? — Celestial being (@ayrastarr) December 29, 2022

In a series of tweets, Ayra Starr has laughed it off.