Azumah Nelson shows off his dancing skills at his daughter’s marriage ceremony (Video)

Azumah Nelson has brought social media to a standstill with his dance skills in the latest video.

The former Ghanaian boxing champion in the video is captured clad in a white Kaftan and a cap dancing to a popular highlife song with his daughter.

The Famed Ghanaian boxer took to the dance floor to show his dance prowess on his daughter’s (Dorinda Nelson) wedding day.

The union between Dorinda Nelson and her husband was well attended by popular personalities in the country. The occasion was colourful and star-studded.

Who is Azumah Nelson? Here’s a brief history of the boxing legend.

Azumah Nelson is a Ghanaian former professional boxer who competed from 1979 to 2008. He was born on 19 July 1958.

He was a two-weight world champion, having held the WBC featherweight title from 1984 to 1987 and the WBC super-featherweight title twice between 1988 and 1997.