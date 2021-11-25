type here...
GhPageEntertainmentAzumah Nelson shows off his dancing skills at his daughter's marriage ceremony...
Entertainment

Azumah Nelson shows off his dancing skills at his daughter’s marriage ceremony (Video)

By Mr. Tabernacle
Azuma-Nelson
- Advertisement -

Azumah Nelson has brought social media to a standstill with his dance skills in the latest video.

The former Ghanaian boxing champion in the video is captured clad in a white Kaftan and a cap dancing to a popular highlife song with his daughter.

The Famed Ghanaian boxer took to the dance floor to show his dance prowess on his daughter’s (Dorinda Nelson) wedding day.

Watch the video below;

The union between Dorinda Nelson and her husband was well attended by popular personalities in the country. The occasion was colourful and star-studded.

Who is Azumah Nelson? Here’s a brief history of the boxing legend.

Azumah Nelson is a Ghanaian former professional boxer who competed from 1979 to 2008. He was born on 19 July 1958.

He was a two-weight world champion, having held the WBC featherweight title from 1984 to 1987 and the WBC super-featherweight title twice between 1988 and 1997.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Thursday, November 25, 2021
Accra
broken clouds
87.5 ° F
87.5 °
87.5 °
60 %
2.6mph
64 %
Thu
87 °
Fri
86 °
Sat
84 °
Sun
84 °
Mon
85 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News