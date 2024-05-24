B_llionz preaches against drug abuse in a new single titled Drugs

Ghanaian rapper, B_llionz has issued a clear message to the youths about the use of hard substances and it’s negative impacts in their lives.

It is no longer a secret that many youths engage themselves in consuming hard substances for whatever reasons best known to them, but B_llionz is creating awareness in the public through his music about the need to desist from such acts if they intend to live longer.

The song featured Abi hitmaker, JJ Gonami and can be found on all streaming platforms.

WHO IS B_LLIONZ?

Well, you might be asking yourself who B_lionz is after listening to the song. Let’s go straight into knowing some interesting facts about the rapper.

B_llionz was born Yevu Hagan on the 16th day of June 1995 in Aflao, a border town located in the Volta region of Ghana. He however grew up in Klikor, a suburb of Agbozume where he had his basic level of education at Amazing Love School and further up at the Somè Senior High School.

Growing up, B_llionz has always had the desire to pursue music and took part in secondary school rap music battles to showcase his talent during entertainment. To prove how passionate he is about music, B_llionz established a musical group he named 7EVEN SEAS MUSIC GROUP.

In 2022, he became a household name in the Volta music scene with the release of a single titled My Name featuring former AMG signee, Mawuli Younggod.

Having decided not to further his education after secondary school, B_llionz established himself as a successful online investor and trader. He is the owner of Thousands Oaks Eatery, a restaurant located in his birth town, Aflao.

Follow B_llionz on all social media platforms.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/b_llionz7?igsh=dHZldXhvbm1pbjR5

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mistery.cashflips?mibextid=LQQJ4d

TikTok:

You can stream his songs here





