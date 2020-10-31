type here...
Baby Blanche ties the knot with her boyfriend in the USA (VIDEO)

By Qwame Benedict
Actress Baby Blanche has become the latest wife in town after tying the knot with her boyfriend in the United States.

The engagement between Baby Blanche and her husband who has been identified as Stephen came off yesterday at the Metro Points Hotel in the presence of some friends and families.

According to a source, the white wedding of the actress is scheduled for today at LA Fontaine Bleu 7514 S. Ritchie Highway Glen Burnie MD 21061.

Watch a video of the newest couple sharing their first kiss at their engagement.

Baby Blanche started basic education at the St Paul’s Lutheran School and continued at Swedru International School and then to Aggrey Memorial Senior High School in Cape Coast. She also read Strategic Communication at the African University College of Communication.

She started acting in 2008 after high school and has since featured in a number of Ghanaian movies. Among her movie credits are ‘Rhapsody of Love’, ‘Love & Sex’, ‘Hot Fork’, ‘Adult Only’, ‘My Sister’, ‘Sons of Satan’ and ‘Hotel Babylon’.

Source:Ghpage

