Anell's mum got deported from the US for selling 'coke' with Nigerian husband- Ken Agyapong reveals in latest video

Kennedy Agyapong in a new viral video on Instagram has revealed that his baby mama called Moira Dawson-Williams, Anell’s mum was deported from the US after she and her Nigerian husband were caught selling ”coke”.

Both Anell and her mother have officially apologised to the lawmaker after a scuffle that arose from statements made by Kennedy at Oman Fm about his daughter’s misconduct.

The Member of Parliament for Assin Central revealed that his daughter who quit from the California Institute of Architecture in her 3rd year had taken to drug abuse and prostitution.

Anell’s mother, Ken’s baby mama, in a video called the controversial Minister all kinds of names and threatened to curse his entire family if he kept slandering their daughter.

During his interview on the Morning Agenda Show at Atinka TV, Kennedy recounted that his estranged daughter’s mother was deported from the USA after she was caught dealing in illicit drugs with her Nigerian husband.

According to the eccentric politician, Anell’s mum was out of line for coming out to rain insults on him just for correcting their daughter.

Kennedy mentioned that both their apologies did not count for much. He stated that if Anell was truly remorseful she would learn from her mistakes and make better decisions.

He asserted that Moira was no longer the woman he knew and that her drug addiction has been passed on to their daughter.

The controversial politician stated categorically that Anell’s apology is not going to change his mind about not paying her tuition.

He revealed that his other daughters have blocked Anell on social media after she and her mum disrespected him openly.