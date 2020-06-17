May God strike me dead if I ever take a dime from you - Kennedy Agyapong baby mama on heat

- Advertisement -

Araba Dawson-Williams, baby mama of Hon. Kennedy Agyapong, claims that not once has she taken a dime from Kennedy and she did not need his help to survive.

Araba’s viral video addresses Kennedy’s statements about their daughter Anell Agyapong who the politician called a drug addict and a streetwalker.

Anell Agyapong

In the long video, Araba threatened to curse Ken, his other children, and baby mamas if he kept dragging his daughter’s name in the mud.

She alleged that Kennedy had other children who use illicit drugs and challenged the politician and the rest of his children to a hair follicle drug test which she claimed would vindicate her.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

She unfolded how the business mogul was not courageous enough to approach her. She stated that Kennedy flatters to deceive as his fearless display in public is only a cover-up for his true nature.

She labeled the lawmaker spineless and a coward.