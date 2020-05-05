LEO, Ghana's first virtual banker. Let's chat today!
Entertainment

By Qwame Benedict
Baby Maxin who is the first child of actress Nana Ama McBrown has been made the brand ambassador for a children’s clothing line in the country.

Baby Maxin born Maxin Mawushie Mensah just turned a year old a few months ago already following in the footsteps of her celebrity mum.

Well, the one-year-old Maxin became the face of Amalena Children Haven, a shop in Accra which wholesales and retails baby products.

Baby Maxin’s new deal with Amalena was announced on the little girl’s official Instagram page on Monday, May 4, 2020.

The announcement was made with a video of Baby Maxin riding around a room in her toy Ferrari car.

McBrown could be heard in the background playing with Baby Maxin as she went on the ride.

It was while sharing the video that it was indicated Maxin had been signed as a brand ambassador.

“Good morning from OhemaaBa. The New Brand Ambassador for Amalena Children Haven #GodisGood #BabyMaxin ?? #Brimm,” the caption to the video read.

