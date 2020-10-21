Baby Maxin jams to her favorite song while watching cartoons in new video

The ever adorable Baby Maxin, in another showing on social media, was spotted singing and dancing to a song from a cartoon flick.

Nana Ama Mcbrown’s cute little girl sang along prancing happily while watching the movie.

Maxin mumbled along as the song played while on the shoulder of a young lady who had carried her.

Baby Maxin is the first child of actress and presenter Nana Ama Mcbrown and was born in February 2019 after the latter’ five-year marriage to her husband, Maxwell Mensah.

Nana Ama Mcbrown is currently the host of the widely viewed United Showbiz Show on United Television which is part of the media conglomerate, Despite Media Group, owned by Dr. Kwame Despite.

The Entertainment show which features pundits and celebrities dissects showbiz industry related issues.

In a recent video, Mcbrown, with her daughter, had fans intrigued as they worked out together.

Meanwhile, Nana Ama Mcbrown was on Kingdom FM’s Afro Joint Show with host Kwesi Pratt and spoke about issues concerning her delayed childbirth.

She expressed that she had been through a lot before having Baby Maxin and was not going to tolerate anyone mistreating her.

She opined that Maxin was so dear to her heart that she was ready to tear down a whole school if a teacher mistreated her.