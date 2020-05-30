Mcbrown’s beautiful daughter Baby Maxin at her tender age is already making moves, getting some gigs and gaining attention even more than some top celebrities.

READ ALSO: eShun drops fresh allegations against ex-manager

Not long ago Baby Maxin grabbed her first ambassador deal with Amalena Children’s Haven as she got introduced when the Weija branch of the company got inaugurated for business.

A few weeks after landing on the juicy deal, Baby Maxin has appeared on a giant billboard in front of the company.

In the photo of the billboard, Maxin was seen with her mother who carried her in her hands and both beamed with smiles.

READ ALSO: I will have sexual intercourse with Patience Nyarko – Counselor Lutterodt

See photo below;