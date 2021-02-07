As it stands now, the most adorable celebrity kid on social media now is Baby Maxin, the daughter of sensational actress, Nana Ama Mcbrown.

From time to time she warms hearts on social media with either a beautiful picture or a video, and she has once again done it.

A sweet video of Nana Ama Mcbrown and her daughter, Baby Maxin singing a birthday song for actress Roselyn Ngissah as she celebrates her birthday has hit online.

It’s just sweet and amazing how she could recite the words considering her age and social media has reacted.

Watch the video below:

Birthday girl, Roselyn Ngissah shared the video on her Instagram page and she was all excited and full of smiles. Roselyn Ngissah wrote:

This video just got me smiling and screaming… baby maxim thank you… couldn’t wait for tomorrow …. pls allow me wai… na this birthday wish from baby maxim Dey be ankasaaaa… God blesssss youuuuuuu…

@victoriamesnah45 wrote: ??????????????the most beautiful video I’ve seen the whole of today…awww

@emerichfashion wrote: So cute!???

Actress, Gloria Sarfo said Baby Maxin is just too adorable. Bismark The Joke, Vivia Jill, and many other celebrities showed much love to Baby Maxin.