Baby Trump Is Coming- Yul Edochie Reveals He Will Name His New Child After American President

By Mzta Churchill

Actor Yul Edochie has announced that he and his second wife, Judy Austin, are expecting a child pretty soon.

The actor made this known via his official social media platforms, sighted by Gh Page.

According to him, people should, henceforth, call him CR7 anywhere they see him because he is expecting a new child.

He disclosed that he would name his unborn child after American President Donald Trump.

He has, therefore, called on all and sundry to rejoice with him and his family since they are in a state of happiness.

