Babyface slams Zionfelix for using ”I used to sleep with 4 girls a day” headline just for views

Morris Babyface has hit out at Zionfelix for his ”deceptive” headline for their recent interview just for likes and comments.

The music producer, singer, and songwriter was not impressed by Zionfelix’s caption for their interview as it pointed to his womanizing days of old.

In the interview, the musician spoke about his struggles with sin and how God saved him and made him a bearer of the message of redemption to others held by the shackles of sin.

Born Marx Morris Twumasi, the artist revealed that he was so lustful that he could end up with 4 different women before a day ends.

This was the exact statement Zionfelix chose for his caption, and the versatile artist was clearly upset by it.

He pointed out that, Zion’s insatiable hunger for money had blinded him so much that he did not mind swaying fans from what the real message from their chat was.

He took to Facebook and wrote, ”These bloggers eh!! HmmmYou call for an interview, I grant you. I speak to you about most of the revelations I’ve had about HELL and SIN. How harmful SIN is and how many are being deceived through it. You deliberately throw away all my messages concerning salvation and repentance, and deceptively CAPTION the story, with a photo from nowhere to set me up for insults and ridicule to draw thousands to your site just to make Money and lead them astray… when you could have in fact, done it the other way to help people get saved. If I be genuine, anything done to me through your hunger for money and fame, is directly to God and not me..Mark 8:36 …For what does it profit a man to gain the whole world and forfeit his soul? When it comes to soul winning, you don’t play. I pray God forgives you bro.”

Meanwhile, an unbothered Zionfelix saw nothing wrong with his caption and expressed that people would go to all lengths to paint bloggers black.

The blogger added that his caption reflected what was said and not fabricated.

”I’ve written gazillion captions about this video but I’ve deleted all. Let’s just watch this video. It’s very sad. People actually want to just use any means to make bloggers look bad even when they’ve done no wrong and you will get some dumb and nitwits ignorantly making some unfortunate comments to support it”, his post read.

Morris Babyface slams Zionfelix for deceptive caption pic.twitter.com/K0llWAwTev — GhPage TV (@GhpageTv) January 4, 2021

We wait to see how the story develops.