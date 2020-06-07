Comic actor Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng popularly known Funny Face after weeks of remaining silent on the issue with his ex-wife has taken to social media to send a message to her.

It is a known fact that his ex-wife left his house with their twins known as Ella and Bella.

Kasoa Van Damme as he is also known in a video sighted has begged his wife to return home with his twins.

In the video, the actor went all emotional when he revealed that he wants to take care of his twins and is the right position to do that better.

According to Funny Face, his ex-wife is not working and as such can’t take care of her girls as he would have done.

He added that his mother and sister can help in with the upbringing of his twins.

Funny Face concluded that the mother of his twins would cry and bite her fingers in future if she fails to listen to his message and bring back the girls home.