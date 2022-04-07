type here...
'I'll be back on UTV very soon" – Nana Ama Mcbrown reveals

By Armani Brooklyn
After being absent from UTV’s United Showbiz Program for close to three months now, Nana Ama Mcbrown has finally thrown light on why she’s no more on our screens.

While speaking with Kofi Adoma earlier this morning,multi-talented Nana Ama Mcbrown first addressed the rumours that she has been kicked out by Fadda Dickson.

She expressed that, she’s still a worker at UTV and she’s just on leave contrary to the speculations that she has been sacked.

The mother of one continued that her fans and loved ones should expect to see her on UTV as the show of United Showbiz program once again.

Although, Nana Ama Mcbrown failed to give the exact date of her return but she guaranteed that she will be back, therefore, we must all stay tuned.

Meanwhile, Ghanaians have suggested that Afia Schwar can serve as Nana Ama’s perfect replacement because she nailed it the day she hosted the show.

    Source:GHpage

