type here...
Home News Badu Kobi sends emissaries to beg Kennedy Agyapong forgiveness
Source:GHPAGE
News

Badu Kobi sends emissaries to beg Kennedy Agyapong forgiveness

By RASHAD
0
Kennedy Agyapong - Badu Kobi - Akufo Addo
Kennedy Agyapong - Badu Kobi - Akufo Addo
- Advertisement -

Founder and General overseer of Glorious Wave Church International, Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi has sent emissaries to the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong to apologize on his behalf.

For the past one week, Kennedy Agyapong made it his mission to expose Prophet Badu Kobi for all his bad deeds despite claiming to be a man of God.

SEE ALSO: Rev. Owusu Bempah joins Hon. Kennedy Agyapong to reveal more about Prophet Badu Kobi

Kennedy Agyapong alleged that Badu Kobi brought four Indians to do some rituals for him and killed black goat as a sacrifice. Someone chanced upon them and took a video of all that.

Again, Kennedy Agyapong exposed the dubious ways Badu Kobi got his cars including how he evade taxes and other customs duties.

He even led the custom officers to his house to cease some of his cars for nonpayment of custom duties.

SEE ALSO: Badu Kobi slept with a woman, and she died – Kennedy Agyapong ‘exposes’

Badu Kobi also took to his pulpit to hit back at Kennedy Agyapong. He attacked Kennedy mercilessly and warned him to be careful how he deals with him.

Well, Badu Kobi has thrown in the towel. He has sent emissaries to apologize to Kennedy Agyapong and begged for mercy.

Kennedy Agyapong who was speaking on Boiling Point on his tv station, Net2 Tv made these shocking revelations to Ghanaians.

SEE ALSO: Junior Pastor of Prophet Badu Kobi joins fight issues word of caution to Hon. Kennedy Agyapong

The member of parliament revealed he told Badu Kobi he has accepted his apologies for now but he should apologize to the president of Ghana, Nana Addo for all the insults he has rained on him.

Kennedy Agyapong informed Ghanaians that Badu Kobi has agreed to apologize to Nana Addo on live TV at NET2 TV. Ken warned he has given him some time to apologize or face his wrath.

Watch Kennedy Agyapong reveals it all below

Ghpage.com is keenly monitoring and will keep you updated.

Previous articleCOVID-19: Ghana confirms its ninth coronavirus case
Next articleI’ve forgiven Angel Bishop Obinim – Hon. Kennedy Agyapong

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

RELATED STORIES

News

COVID-19: Gunshots at NIA registration center

Mr. Tabernacle -
Stephen Tetteh a 35-year-old man has been apprehended by the police for the onslaught at a registration center of the National...
Read more
News

COVID-19: WAEC suspends 2020 WASSCE & BECE

RASHAD -
The scheduled 2020 WASSCE and BECE have been suspended by the West Africa Examination Council, GhPage.com can confirm. The...
Read more
News

8 Ghanaians recovering from the Coronavirus – Health Minister

Mr. Tabernacle -
Eight Ghanaians who contracted the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) are recovering, the Minister of Health announced today. His statement comes...
Read more
News

Coronavirus: Ghana’s cases increases from 11 to 16 overnight

Qwame Benedict -
The information available to us has it that the number of coronavirus cases in Ghana has now increased from 11 to 16.
Read more
News

Ugandan government asks house owners not to take rent for the next 3 month

Qwame Benedict -
The Ugandan government led by its President Yoweri Museveni has announced that no landlord or landlady should take rent from their tenant...
Read more
News

Another newly born baby battles for his life after testing positive for Coronavirus

Mr. Tabernacle -
A newborn baby battles for his life after he tested positive for the deadly coronavirus. The father of the baby took to...
Read more

TODAY

Friday, March 20, 2020
Accra
few clouds
28 ° C
28 °
28 °
88 %
4.1kmh
20 %
Fri
28 °
Sat
28 °
Sun
28 °
Mon
28 °
Tue
28 °

Most Read

Entertainment

Tiwa Savage reveals why she wants to marry Wizkid

Mr. Tabernacle -
Nigerian Singer and songwriter Tiwatope Savage-Balogun popularly known as Tiwa Savage has made some disclosures on why she would love to be...
Read more
Entertainment

Man caught on video ‘fingering’ his girlfriend at a popular restaurant in Accra

Qwame Benedict -
A video fast going viral on social media sees an unidentified man enjoying with his girlfriend whiles eating out with a woman...
Read more
Entertainment

Tiwa Savage got pregnant for Wizkid – Social media user reveals

Mr. Tabernacle -
Wizkid and Tiwa Savage's social media stunts they pull during musical events when billed on the same show give out evident clues...
Read more
Entertainment

I’m trying my possible best to get Rihanna pregnant – Wizkid hints

Mr. Tabernacle -
Popular Nigerian music star Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun aka Wizkid aside his relationship with Tiwa Savage has an eye for American superstar singer,...
Read more

ghpage-logo-w

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

READ

Ghana Entertainment News
Richest Pastors in Ghana

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News