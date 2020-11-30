type here...
Badu Kobi predicts a 52.3% win for John Mahama in 2020 election
Badu Kobi predicts a 52.3% win for John Mahama in 2020 election

By Qwame Benedict
The 2020 elections is fast approaching and people are making last minutes predictions on who would emerge as the winner after the December 7 polls.

Men of God on the other hand are not left out as some Prophets who claim to have heard the voice of God have also revealed what was shown to them as the outcome of the elections.

For sometime now, a lot of them have come out to reveal who is winning the elections while some are predicting for John Mahama and the NDC, others have also stated that Nana Akuffo Addo would be retained as the President for the second time.

With barely a week to the elections, Prophet Badu Kobi has announced his final prophecy on who would emerge as winner of the elections.

According to him, John Mahama would win the elections in the first round with him not getting not less than 52.3%.

He said: “…The votes for 2020 elections in Ghana are for John Mahama. It is 52.3 per cent or more for John Mahama and I am saying it well for the bloggers to hear it.”

In his other prophecies, Badu Kobi revealed that the coming week is going to be a bad one for the ruling NPP as everything will turn against them spiritually and physically.

This Throwback Photo Of Stonebwoy’s Wife To Be, Dr Louisa, is Just too Cute

Source:Ghpage

