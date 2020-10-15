type here...
Baffour Gyan wanted by the police for assault

By Qwame Benedict
Baffour Gyan and Asamoah Gyan
Earlier Ghpage.com reported that the Gyan brothers had assaulted the Chief Executive Officer-CEO of Web Soft Solutions identified as Godwin Martey at the 37 tennis court yesterday.

Per our earlier reports, Godwin was having a tennis tornament with Asamoah Gyan with Baffour Gyan as the umpire of the game but he reliased that he was not being treated fairly and complained about the actions.

Since Baffour Gyan was the umpire and didn’t want to see his brother lose he continued awarding points to him even when it was evidently clear he had lost points.

This move angered Godwin who called it a quit to sit down but Baffour Gyan walked up to him and started slapping him forcing him to return so they could finish the game.

Well, a new report coming in has it that the brothers have been declared wanted by the Ghana Police Service for assaulting Godwin Martey.

A report sighted sees screenshot of the full statement Mr. Martey gave to the police and the report he had after visiting the 37 Military Hospital.

See Photos below:

Source:Ghpage

