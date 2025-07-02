Balikis & Toyeeb’s wedding video goes viral

An Ivorian couple, Balikis and Toyeeb, have captured the hearts and curiosity of social media users across West Africa after videos from their wedding ceremony went viral over the weekend.

The newlyweds, who tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony last Saturday, have become a trending topic on platforms like TikTok, X, and Instagram not just for their display of love, but for their noticeable height difference, which has sparked wide-ranging conversations online.

In the now-viral clips, the couple can be seen dancing joyfully, holding each other affectionately and sharing sweet, smooch-filled moments on the dance floor.

According to netizens, Balikis is just a little over 5 feet tall, while Toyeeb stands well above 6 feet, making their love story a visual standout.

While some viewers expressed surprise at the stark contrast, the overwhelming majority have showered the couple with admiration for boldly celebrating their union in style.

“Love is not about height; it’s about heart,” one user commented.

“They look adorable together. Height has nothing on happiness!” another added.

Many are praising the couple for radiating confidence and challenging stereotypes about “ideal pairings” when it comes to physical appearance.

