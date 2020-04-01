type here...
Source:Ghpage.com
Ball J teams up with Shatta Wale to start a new beef with Sarkodie

By Qwame Benedict
Ball J teams up with Shatta Wale to start a new beef with Sarkodie
Rapper and music producer Ball J has thrown shots at Tema-based rapper Sarkodie in his reply to Shatta Wale in a tweet.

From the informatrion we gathered, it all started after Shatta Wale shared a video of Ball J doing what he does best giving a rap fresstyle with a caption referring to him as the best hiphop artiste in the country.

Ball J beatz

Also Read: Sonnie Badu descends heavily on the Police and military for abusing people in the name of lockdown

He shared: “Ball J I have always said this …You are too real to hip hop and this game !!! I love this bro ??????????????? somebody send this to him for me ??

See screenshots below:

Few minutes later Ball J responded to Shatta Wale’s tweet praising him as also being the best in the game while promising to give him 5 new beats in the next 24 hours.

Also Read: Mzbel takes on churches and Pastors for failing in the fight against coronavirus

He didn’t just end there as he used the opportunity to throw shots at Sarkodie saying for all these years, he has been rapping in twi but in his last tweet, he(Sarkodie) decided to diss him in English.

Read his reply: “And I Will always say u’re the best at what you do?? I’ll still be real to this game as always. 5 beats for u in 24hrs. they’re so proud of rapping in Twi but their last tweet to diss me was in English, who is real here. Kokotii yi nyinaa akyi, mo ntumi mpo ntwer? Twi, thanks”

See screenshots below:

Previous articleLady beaten by Military men amid lockdown finally speaks in new Video

