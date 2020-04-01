- Advertisement -

Rapper and music producer Ball J has thrown shots at Tema-based rapper Sarkodie in his reply to Shatta Wale in a tweet.

From the informatrion we gathered, it all started after Shatta Wale shared a video of Ball J doing what he does best giving a rap fresstyle with a caption referring to him as the best hiphop artiste in the country.

He shared: “Ball J I have always said this …You are too real to hip hop and this game !!! I love this bro ??????????????? somebody send this to him for me ??

Few minutes later Ball J responded to Shatta Wale’s tweet praising him as also being the best in the game while promising to give him 5 new beats in the next 24 hours.

He didn’t just end there as he used the opportunity to throw shots at Sarkodie saying for all these years, he has been rapping in twi but in his last tweet, he(Sarkodie) decided to diss him in English.

Read his reply: “And I Will always say u’re the best at what you do?? I’ll still be real to this game as always. 5 beats for u in 24hrs. they’re so proud of rapping in Twi but their last tweet to diss me was in English, who is real here. Kokotii yi nyinaa akyi, mo ntumi mpo ntwer? Twi, thanks”

