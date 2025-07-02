Baltasar Ebang Engonga sentenced to 18 years imprisonment?

After nearly a year in Black Beach Prison, Baltasar Ebang Engonga, the man at the centre of Equatorial Guinea’s viral sextape scandal is trending again.

This time around, he’s in court where he faces a slew of serious corruption charges that could land him behind bars for nearly 18 years.

Appearing before a packed courtroom on June 30, 2025, Engonga, a former high-ranking official at the Directorate General of Insurance and Reinsurance (DGAR), now stands accused of orchestrating one of the most brazen cases of public fund misappropriation in the country’s recent history.

The Charges:



According to prosecutors, Engonga used his position at DGAR to divert significant public funds through a sophisticated network of internal collaborators. The state is pursuing multiple charges against him, including:

8 years for embezzlement

4 years and 5 months for illicit enrichment

READ ALSO: Baltazar trends again as his fresh over 50 bedroom video surfaces online

6 years and 1 day for abuse of office

A $1.5 million fine

Baltasar

A ban on holding public office for the entire duration of the sentence

If convicted on all counts, Engonga could serve a total of 18 years in prison.

But Engonga isn’t the only one in the dock.

The Co-Accused:



Six other individuals, described as key enablers within government-linked institutions, are also facing trial alongside him. They include:

Carmelo Julio Matogo Ndong

Ireneo Mangue Monsuy Afana

Florentina Iganga Iñandji

And three additional unnamed defendants

The prosecution alleges that this group formed a well-organised financial malpractice network within state structures, exploiting institutional weaknesses for personal gain.

From Infamy to Courtroom



Engonga was already a controversial figure after a sextape scandal involving him went viral in mid-2024, triggering a media firestorm and leading to his subsequent arrest.

While many dismissed the scandal as tabloid fodder, the ensuing investigation unearthed deep financial irregularities that shocked the nation.

Legal analysts say the case could become a landmark moment in Equatorial Guinea’s anti-corruption efforts, with potential ripple effects across other state agencies.

As the trial unfolds, citizens and international observers alike are watching closely, wondering if the court will deliver justice in a country long plagued by accusations of official misconduct.

READ ALSO: Popular married woman in Baltazar’s viral 400 atopa video drags him to court; Speaks for the first time