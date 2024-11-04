type here...
Brother’s wife and over 400 women – Popular politician’s room video trends

By Armani Brooklyn
Baltasar Ebang Engonga
Baltasar Ebang Engonga

The serving Director General of the National Financial Investigation Agency (ANIF) of Equatorial Guinea, Baltasar Ebang Engonga, has been caught in one of the country’s largest sekz scandals.

Baltasar was caught on tape engaging in intercourse with his brother’s wife, cousin, and sister of the President of Equatorial Guinea.

He is currently embroiled in the largest scandal in Equatorial Guinea.

During an investigation by the country’s security authorities for alleged fraud, over 400 tapes of Baltasar with various women, including married women, were recovered, and they are currently circulating online.

- GhPage
Baltasar Ebang Engonga videos 1

These encounters took place in his office, hotels, and toilets, with all scenes being recorded with the participant’s consent.

He was initially arrested on corruption charges, but during the investigation, authorities discovered the tapes on his computer and leaked them to the public.

You can search up his name on Telegram to watch some of the videos.

