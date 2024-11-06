Baltazar Pays Women 16k Dollars Just To Chop Them In A Day- Close Source Reveals

A Ghanaian in Equatorial Guinea whose true identity is yet to be discovered has gone into detail about the story of Baltazar Ebang, the politician in the viral leaked videos.

The source, who is so far known as Her Excellency decided to make corrections as she claims there is no iota of truth in most of the viral news about the politician.

According to her, in a chat sighted by Gh Page, Baltazar was arrested in April, because the issue started a long time ago, however, it is now that the news is circulating all over.

The source disclosed that even though the politician is wealthy and comes from a wealthy background, he was engaged in some fraudulent acts, resulting in his arrest.

Her Excellency noted that the politician paid each of the girls seen in the leaked videos an amount in their current which is equivalent to over 16, 000 dollars.