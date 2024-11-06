type here...
Entertainment

Baltazar Sells The Leaked Videos- Close Source In Equatorial Guinea Reveals

By Mzta Churchill
A Ghanaian living in Equatorial Guinea has gone into detail about the story of Equatorial Guinea’s politician, Baltazar Ebang.

This comes after numerous people wondered how genuine the stories that revolved around the videos were, as many claim the stories are fabricated.

Well, according to Her Excellency, a Ghanaian living in Equatorial Guinea, just like you guessed, most of the stories are fabricated.

Her Excellency claims the story that is new in Ghanaian society occurred way back, revealing that the politician was arrested in April, unlike it has been reported as if he was arrested in November.

According to the source, it has been uncovered that the man in question paid each of the ladies in the leaked video an amount equivalent to 16k dollars, and gave them a lot of money for shopping too.

Revealing why the politician would record such, she disclosed that the videos were taken for economic purposes, as she revealed that the politician sold the videos to make money.

Meanwhile, the source stated categorically that the politician is very wealthy, and also, comes from a very wealthy family.

