Balthazar reportedly chops 100s of GH women upon his visits to the country

By Armani Brooklyn
Balthazar 400 leaked videos
The notorious Equatorial Guinean politician and businessman Balthazar Ebang Engonga is said to have slept with 100s of Ghanaian ladies upon his visit to the country this January.

As reported, Balthazar Ebang Engonga was in Ghana for a security conference and he spent two weeks in Ghana.

Aside from that, he was also in Ghana for the AFCON and as alleged he slept with 100s of Ghanaian women during his visits.

Balthazar Ebang Engonga is currently in police custody for sleeping with over 400 women including 300 married ones.

Let’s take a look at some ladies he has allegedly chopped using his position.

- GhPage
Baltasar Ebang Engonga videos 1

The Attorney General’s wife

Daughter of the Director General of Police

Wife of the Director of Presidential Security

Wife of his Pastor’s junior brother

The Wife of his Godfather

Wife of his bodyguard

His sentry’s wife

Wife of his Pastor

Fifteen friends of his junior sister

Several Ministers wives

Wife of his junior brother

The Pregnant Wife of his Uncle

Source:GHpage

