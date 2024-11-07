Baltasar Ebang is a handsome man (especially for his age) and at the same time, has big achievements to his name.

He was, in fact, the Director-General of his country’s National Financial Investigation Agency (ANIF) until recently.

Nicknamed “Bello,” Baltazar Ebang is a close relation to the country’s president – Teodoro Mbasogo (in power since 1979).

His own biological father is also a powerful man and the chairman of CEMAC, one of Africa’s biggest commissions.

Baltasar was living his extravagant sekz life, sampling women of different shades & calibre, right in the four walls of his home, office, and a few hotels.

It’s worth noting that he does not have any allegation of molestation or forced sekzual activity to his name at this moment.

This means the sekzual-ercises were consensual. However, he is not single but married to a beautiful woman with six children.

Also in the videos, some of the women he got involved with are wives, sisters and cousins of fellow prominent officials.

Some members of the agency he led, ANIF, were also indicated as part of his numerous partners.

His entire sekzual activities were all going well until he found himself being investigated for financial crimes, which led to a raid on his house as part of the due process.

While the raid was going on, intending to find incriminating financial documents or raw cash in his house; they instead found more than 400 sex tapes of flings with over 300 women he had had raw sex with.

The Government of Equatorial Guinea ?? suspended all officials involved in these sexual activities within public offices.

Baltasar Ebang, also, has been arrested as investigations are continued for any possible further findings.

Additionally, as a result of this sekz scandal, the Vice President of Equatorial Guinea, Teddy Nguema, has announced immediate plans to install surveillance cameras in all government offices as concluded in another emergency meeting.

