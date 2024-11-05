Watch the total 400 room videos of Balthazar Ebang Engonga

The Director General, the National Financial Investigation Agency in Equatorial Guinea, Baltasar Engonga, has been arrested for allegedly recording over 400 sex tapes of the wives of notable people in the country.

The scandal emerged in the course of a fraud investigation against the 54-year-old Economist which resulted in the search of his house and office on impromptu notice by ANIF officials who came across several CDs that later revealed his sexcapades with different married women.

The videos reportedly include encounters with high-profile individuals, such as his brother’s wife, his cousin, the sister of the President of Equatorial Guinea, the Director General of Police’s wife, and about 20 of the country’s ministers’ wives, among others.

The footage, discovered in his office, was said to have been recorded with consent and has since been leaked online, causing a media uproar.

READ ALSO: Brother’s wife and over 400 women – Popular politician’s room video trends

In a report by a local media platform, Ahora EG, since last October, Engonga has been involved in a sekzual scandal unprecedented in the history of Equatorial Guinea.

The former ANIF DG better known as “Bello” had sexual relations with several women, some of them married, and filmed these intimate encounters.

-- AD --

The report read, “The most striking thing is that some scenes took place in his work office, including moments in which he is seen sleeping with a woman next to the National Flag.

Based on this seKual scandal, the Executive has stated that the measure is a direct response to the acts that have affected the image of the country.

READ ALSO: Who is Balthazar Ebang Engonga? His networth, wife & children

To watch the FULL 400 videos, just go on Telegram and search for his name.