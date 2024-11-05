type here...
Balthazar Ebang Engonga’s beautiful wife collapses and rushed to the hospital

By Armani Brooklyn
Balthazar Ebang Engonga videos – A sad report that has emerged online asserts that the beautiful wife of Balthazar Ebang Engonga has collapsed.

According to reports, the innocent woman who has 6 children with the politician immediately collapsed after getting hold of some of her hubby’s videos with other women.

At the moment, she’s currently at a private health facility receiving treatment to get back to consciousness.

Balthazar and his wife tied the knot with his wife about ten years ago.

Balthazar Politician

Currently, close information about her, including her name, age, and career, remains largely private and is not widely known.

Who is Balthazar Ebang Engonga? His networth, wife & children

Balthazar Ebang Engonga, a well-known Equatorial Guinea politician, was born in Malabo on March 15, 1970. Balthazar Ebang Engonga is a married guy with six children.

Early Life and Politics

The Equatorial Guinean politician joined politics at an early age after pursuing a degree in Economics and Finance from the University of Malabo.

Balthazar Ebang Engonga was elevated to a higher position in the financial sector because of his dedication, hard work, and knowledge. READ FULL STORY HERE

Source:GHpage

