He lied to me – Married woman in Balthazar’s hot atopa video speaks

A married woman in Balthazar’s viral atopa video has publicly spoken for the first time following the gross disgrace she has brought upon herself and family.

Speaking with local news media, the married woman accused Balthazar of lying to her.

As alleged by the married woman whose husband has filed for a divorce, Balthazar told her the camera was there for security reasons not knowing he was recording the whole incident.

The married woman who claims to have regretted cheating on her husband is seeking forgiveness and pleading with her husband to reconsider his decision to divorce her.

Netizens Reactions…

@PRIMETIME – Lol. She no get sense?? Since when did secrecy become secure by planting eyes into what is supposed to be hidden? Mtcheww

@madzimbamuto3 – He was right , no rape stories from ladies . Some of us we dont have videos but we now in 300 women which is a good number .

@emosixslim – This guy miss his calling. With that size of c.ock, passion and techniques, he will make a great porn star

